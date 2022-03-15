Two major French non-profit groups threaten to take legal action against TotalEnergies (TTE +0.2%) over possible human rights abuses unless it cuts business ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing a letter to CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth say the company must comply with a 2017 French law requiring multinationals to be vigilant about violations of human rights associated with their commercial activities in countries affected by armed conflict.

TotalEnergies and its directors may be held criminally liable for an offense under the French criminal code, particularly complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, the letter reportedly said.

Russia represented 24% of TotalEnergies' proven reserves and 17% of its combined oil and gas production in 2020.

TotalEnergies has criticized Russia's invasion but, unlike European peers including BP and Shell, it has not pulled out of the country.