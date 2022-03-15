Pfizer, BioNTech to seek authorization for second COVID booster in older adults - WaPo
Mar. 15, 2022 12:31 PM ET By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (PFE -0.3%) and BioNTech (BNTX -5.0%) will seek to expand authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine to include a second booster shot for adults 65 years and older, The Washington Post reported.
- A formal submission to the FDA could occur as soon as Tuesday, the newspaper said, adding that it will include data from Israel, one of a handful of countries that has been giving a second booster to this population.
- The Post also reported that an FDA advisory panel will meet in April to discuss whether there should be an effort in October or November for all adults to get an additional booster, and if it should be the same as has been given before or reformulated to fight new variants.
- In a recent television interview, Pfizer (PFE -0.3%) CEO Albert Bourla said that a fourth vaccine dose is needed now.