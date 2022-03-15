Revelation stock rises 30% as dosing finishes in trial of intranasal REVTx 99 for influenza

Mar. 15, 2022 12:33 PM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Micro models of influenza viruses

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

  • Revelation Biosciences (REVB +30.4%said it completed enrollment and dosing in phase 2b viral challenge study (RVL-VRL01) to evaluate intranasal REVTx-99 for the preventive treatment of H3N2 influenza (influenza A) infection in healthy humans.
  • "The results of this study will be an important step in the development of REVTx-99, and we expect to report primary endpoint data for this study early in the second quarter of this year," said Revelation CEO James Rolke.
  • The company said the phase 2b study was conducted in Belgium and enrolled healthy individuals 18 to 55 years of age.
