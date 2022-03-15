American Express credit card metrics stay roughly stable in February
Mar. 15, 2022 12:37 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Express's (AXP +1.5%) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates stayed relatively stable in February as loans to both U.S. consumer and small business card holders increased marginally from January.
- U.S. consumer card delinquency rate of 0.8% in February was unchanged from January and stayed below the 1.0% rate in February 2021. Net charge-off rate of 0.9% crept up from 0.7% in January and remained under the 1.4% rate in February 2021. Total loans of $56.8B at Feb. 28, 2022 inched up from $56.6B in January and fell from $59.8B in December.
- U.S. small business card delinquency of 0.6% ticked up from 0.5% in January and net charge-off rate of 0.6% also increased from 0.5% in the prior month. Total loans of $16.9B rose from $16.6B at the end of January and down slightly from $17.0B at the end of December.
