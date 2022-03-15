Amazon's MGM purchase wins European approval
Mar. 15, 2022 12:40 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Amazon.com's (AMZN +3.1%) $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB) has received an unconditional approval from European regulators.
- The European Commission says the deal will not significantly reduce competition, naming a couple of factors.
- The two companies don't significantly overlap in their content production, the EC says. And it adds that MGM content can't be considered a "must-have." That despite contentions by the deal's opponents that an Amazon Prime Video library of more than 55,000 titles would dwarf Netflix's trove of nearly 20,000 titles.
- The EC had a deadline for Tuesday to decide on the deal. Now it need to pass muster with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, which isn't a sure thing.
- Amazon filings earlier in March set up a sort of "shot clock" that pressed the FTC to act this month on the deal. A slowdown in Europe could have bought the FTC more time, but now it looks like resolution of the deal one way or the other is close at hand.