Richardson Electronics receives patent for for an X-Ray tube insulator

  • Richardson Electronics (RELL -0.2%) announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,257,652 (the ’652 Patent).
  • The ’652 Patent is a result of Richardson’s innovative healthcare solutions for replacing X-ray tube components.
  • “We are thrilled to receive this patent from the U.S. Patent Office. Richardson Healthcare’s engineering team develops solutions to help reduce the cost of healthcare. New solutions like the conductive coating not only reduce the cost of the tube, making it more affordable for hospitals but also allow us to recycle components which in turn reduces waste,” said Wendy Diddell, Richardson Electronics’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
