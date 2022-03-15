OPKO Health CEO raises his stake at the company further

Mar. 15, 2022

  • COVID-19 test maker, OPKO Health (OPK +7.5%) is trading higher on Tuesday after Chief Executive and Chairman, Dr. Phillip Frost, added more shares into his stake at the company.
  • In a regulatory filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, Frost disclosed the purchase of 35,000 OPKO (NASDAQ:OPK) shares for $3.03 – $3.05 apiece in three transactions dated March 14. The total value of the purchase amounts to $106,317.
  • Frost has quickly increased his stake at the company in recent months. According to data from Openinsider, he has purchased about 1.6 million company shares this year alone, raising his ownership at OPKO (OPK) to ~228.0 million shares with the latest transaction.
  • Per the latest data, Wall Street analysts have four Buy ratings and One Hold rating on the stock.
