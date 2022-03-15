Eni (E -0.4% ) has agreed to sell a 49% stake in its Enipower power generation unit to U.S. investment firm Sixth Street Partners, saying the deal will help fund its clean energy transition.

Eni provided no financial details, but Reuters reports the deal valued the stake at more than €500M ($548M).

Enipower is Italy's second largest producer of electricity, with six gas plants and a total power capacity of ~5 GW.

