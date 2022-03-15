Stagflation now expected by a majority of fund managers

Six in 10 fund managers see stagflation as the most likely U.S. economic scenario, according to the latest BofA Securities Fund Manager Survey.

Of the 341 respondents, with $1T in assets under management, in the March survey, 62% expect the combination of high inflation and slow growth, up from 30% in February. That's the highest level since September 2008.

Expectations for a boom fell to 35% from 65%. Those predicting a Goldilocks scenario of low inflation and strong growth fell to 1% from 3% and those seeing a recession dropped to 1% from 2%.

With "growth expectations at 14-year low, but CPI expectations up (a) majority now expect inflation to be 'permanent,'" strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. "(No) surprise 6/10 now forecast stagflation."

Fund managers now see a "Fed put" that would lead the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to 5,000 coming into play 3,636, down from 3,698 in the previous survey.

Not surprisingly, Russia and Ukraine is considered the top tail risk for markets at 44%, up from when it debuted on the list last month at 7%.

Following the invasion, a global recession is in second place at 21% in March, up from 8% the previous month. Inflation is third at 18%, down from 23%. Hawkish central banks, which topped the list in February, is fourth at 9%, down from 41%.

Among the most crowded trades, long oil is at the top, replacing long tech, which drops to second. That's followed by long ESG, short U.S. Treasuries and long Bitcoin.

It is too early from a contrarian bull call, though, and Hartnett says "we remain tactically and cyclically bearish."

Drill down into the causes and consequences of stagflation.