Procter & Gamble paces strong day for consumer staples stocks

Consumer products giants gained on Tuesday after oil prices stayed in a downtrend and core PPI came in below expectations. Those developments may have tamped down some fears on the worse-case fears on the impact of inflation over the balance of the year.

A day ahead of the expected announcement by the Federal Reserve of an interest rate hike, investors bid up dividend-payers like Procter & Gamble (PG +3.1%), Estee Lauder (EL +2.3%), Mondelez International (MDLZ +2.6%), Philip Morris (PM +2.5%), Costco (COST +2.2%), Target (TGT +2.3%), Altria (MO +1.9%), PepsiCo (PEP +1.8%) and Coca-Cola (KO +1.6%).

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2022 so far.

See a screen of Seeking Alpha's top-rated dividend stocks in the consumer staples sector.