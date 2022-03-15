JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs tick up in February
Mar. 15, 2022 12:55 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) credit card delinquency and net charge-off rates crept up in February
- The delinquency rate of 0.72% edged up from 0.70% in January and 0.66% in December. The level is still lower than 0.97% in February 2021.
- The net charge-off rate of 1.04% in February also rose slightly from 1.02% in January and 0.99% in December and remains well below the 2.11% rate in February 2021.
- Principal receivables slipped to $10.1B from $10.3B at the beginning of the month.
