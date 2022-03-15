The exchange traded fund marketplace appears to only be growing into 2022 with institutional investors, financial advisors, and fund managers across the United States, Europe, and Greater China stating that they intend to increase their ETF allocation in 2022 according to a Brown Brothers Harriman survey.

According to the survey conducted, 84% of global ETF participants intend to increase their ETF allocations, a 12% increase from the 2021 survey directed by Brown Brothers Harriman. Additionally, per the survey, U.S. participants stated that they would increase their ETF allocation by 88%, whereas European and Greater China investors plan to increase their ETF positions by 80% and 84%.

Where are the increased allocations going?

Fixed Income ETFs: Virtually all U.S. investors, 86% to be exact, anticipate they will increase their fixed income ETF exposure over the next 12 months, ticking up significantly from 67% in 2021. Three fixed income ETFs that can see a potential inflow surge are the world's three largest fixed income funds: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), and the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Digital Asset/Crypto-Themed ETFs: As the explosion of interest continues around digital assets and cryptocurrencies, so in turn do thematic ETFs that support these strategies. Brown Brothers Harriman's survey states that 54% of investors plan to add digital asset and cryptocurrency thematic strategies to their portfolio in 2022. Supporting this stance are ETFs like the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) and the world's first Bitcoin exposure ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO).

Actively Managed ETFs: Active strategies in 2021 represented roughly 10% of net inflows. However, global interest is building as 78% of the surveyed respondents expect to increase exposure to actively managed ETFs, up from 65% in 2021. While there are numerous actively managed ETFs at the disposal of investors, it would be hard-pressed not to mention Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETFs (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which was one of the first funds that really broke the barrier of active management.

ESG ETFs: Environmental, social, and corporate governance ETF exposure looks to increase with 89% of investors intending to add ESG positions to their portfolios, including 56% who will access ESG exposure through thematic ETFs. Exposure to ESG specifically sees traction in Europe, with 90% of participants planning to increase allocations. Two prominent ESG ETFs investors can consider are the iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) and the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV).

Thematic ETFs: The fifth focus area is the thematic space, where 38% of surveyed individuals plan to place 11-20% of their portfolio to thematic ETFs over the next five years, with the internet and technology space generating the most interest. Supporting this space are funds such as the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

ETF year-to-date price action: AGG -4.9%, BND -5.1%, BNDX -4%, BLOK -26.6%, BITO -15.1%, ARKK -45.1%, ESGU -12.6%, ESGV -14.6%, LIT -22%, and SKYY -24.2%.

Through the entire 2021 year, ETFs surpassed $10T in assets under management and garnered $1.2T in capital inflows, setting yet another record. According to Brown Brothers Harriman, the bulk of it was all led by the growing appetite of U.S.-based investors who invested $3 into ETFs for every $1 in mutual funds.

Further supporting the growth of the massive ETF market is the world's largest ETF, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), with its $376.85B AUM and 0.09% expense ratio continues to draw new money. See below a one-year performance chart on SPY: