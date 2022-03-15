Philips downgraded to neutral at UBS on sleep products litigation overhang

Mar. 15, 2022

  • UBS has downgraded Philips (NYSE:PHG) to neutral from buy citing the potential for lawsuits stemming from the company's recall of some of its sleep apnea machines.
  • The firm also lowered its price target to €29 from €49 (~2% return based on Tuesday's close in Europe).
  • Analyst Graham Doyle said that while shares look cheap compared to others in the sector, it is less so compared to value peers in the mid-term outlook.
  • Given that Philips (PHG -0.1%) is at the start of mass litigation related to its sleep machines in the U.S., clarity on what the impact might be is not expected until mid 2023, he added.
  • Doyle noted that many investors are sensitive to a lawsuit overhang.
  • Earlier in March, Philips (PHG -0.1%) was ordered by the U.S. FDA to further notify users of its sleep products about the recall.
