Discord reportedly exploring going public through direct listing later this year

Mar. 15, 2022 1:16 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Social media platform Discord is reportedly exploring going public through a direct listing as early as this year.

While the company is considering a direct listing, it could also opt for a traditional initial public offering. A deal could also be delayed until 2023, according to Bloomberg.

A representative for Discord declined to comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg said the platform, which is popular with gamers, was last valued at around $15B and had revenue of over $100M for 2020. The company reportedly raised $500M in September through a funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group.

Last April, Microsoft was reportedly in talks to acquire Discord for at least $10B, with three other companies also interested in buying the company.

