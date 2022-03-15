Discord reportedly exploring going public through direct listing later this year

Social media platform Discord is reportedly exploring going public through a direct listing as early as this year.

While the company is considering a direct listing, it could also opt for a traditional initial public offering. A deal could also be delayed until 2023, according to Bloomberg.

A representative for Discord declined to comment on the matter, Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg said the platform, which is popular with gamers, was last valued at around $15B and had revenue of over $100M for 2020. The company reportedly raised $500M in September through a funding round led by Dragoneer Investment Group.

Last April, Microsoft was reportedly in talks to acquire Discord for at least $10B, with three other companies also interested in buying the company.