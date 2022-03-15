Volvo Car USA and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) plan to collaborate to establish the first public electric-vehicle charging network at the coffee chain's stores in the U.S.

The pilot program calls for Volvo Car USA to install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks (SBUX) locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to SBUX's Seattle headquarters. Plans include a charging location about every 100 miles, which is well within the battery range of most electric vehicles. ChargePoint Holdings' (CHPT +0.8%) DC fast chargers can bring EVs like the Volvo C40 Recharge from a 20% charge to 90% in about 40 minutes on average. While cars are recharging outside, drivers and the passengers will have the option to eat or drink at the Starbucks store.

"We are thrilled to partner with Volvo Cars to test how we can charge our customers’ electric vehicles at Starbucks stores," said Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori. "Imagine a future where Starbucks helps our customers to connect - more sustainably," he added.

Volvo Car USA is a subsidiary of Volvo Car Group of Gothenburg, Sweden, which is majority-owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. That group also sells autos under the Geely Auto (OTCPK:GELYF), Lotus, Lynk & Co and Polestar (NASDAQ:GGPI) brands.

