Toast rallies off its post-IPO low after attracting bull call from Baird

Mar. 15, 2022 2:02 PM ETToast, Inc. (TOST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Toast (TOST +4.8%) jumped after Baird started off coverage on the restaurant tech company with an Outperform rating.

Analyst David Koning pointed to positive drivers for Toast, including being in an above-GDP growth vertical, increasing software modules per restaurant, the secular shift to payments, inflation benefits and the potential for international expansion. Toast's (NYSE:TOST) 2022 guidance is also called conservative given the growth track and expected margin improvement.

The firm thinks Toast (TOST) could be a mid-$20s stock within a year after being at ~$65 just a few months ago. Baird's price target of $25 works out to ~11X the 2023 revenue estimate.

Toast (TOST) bounced off its post-IPO low of $15.83 set on Monday.

