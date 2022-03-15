Jaguar Health defended at Cantor; says Crofelemer potential “underappreciated”
Mar. 15, 2022 2:04 PM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, Jaguar Health (JAGX -2.1%), is trading lower on Tuesday for the fourth straight session after reporting lower than expected financials for Q4 2021 late last week.
- However, citing a “solid quarter of execution,” Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen reiterated the Overweight rating for the stock and the per-share target of $5.
- Chen argues that the company’s antidiarrheal medication Mytesi signals “a pipeline in a product, providing potential benefits in multiple gastrointestinal (GIT) disorders” in both humans and other animals.
- Additionally, the prospects of the generic version of the therapy, Crofelemer, are “underappreciated,” according to the analyst.
- As a result, the firm expects upward revisions to the company’s earnings forecasts to drive Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares higher.
- Jaguar Health (JAGX) has lost more than 90% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.