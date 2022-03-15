Netflix adding new Dr. Seuss shows, pushing further into preschool
Mar. 15, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netflix (NFLX +2%) has secured rights to produce five new titles based on popular stories from author Dr. Seuss.
- That will include five animated series and specials aimed at preschoolers, an expansion of a smaller partnership that resulted in 2019's Green Eggs and Ham series (now headed for a season 2 release April 8).
- "The projects are inspired by treasured stories like Horton Hears a Who!; The Sneetches; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; and Wacky Wednesday, in addition to lovable characters like Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose," Netflix says.
- Meanwhile, the new lineup will "serve as a true anchor for Netflix's expanded focus on preschool," the company says. Not for nothing: Its preschool-focused series CoComelon is consistently appearing in top-ten program lists for streaming ratings.