Netflix adding new Dr. Seuss shows, pushing further into preschool

Mar. 15, 2022 2:10 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Netflix (NFLX +2%) has secured rights to produce five new titles based on popular stories from author Dr. Seuss.
  • That will include five animated series and specials aimed at preschoolers, an expansion of a smaller partnership that resulted in 2019's Green Eggs and Ham series (now headed for a season 2 release April 8).
  • "The projects are inspired by treasured stories like Horton Hears a Who!; The Sneetches; One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; and Wacky Wednesday, in addition to lovable characters like Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose," Netflix says.
  • Meanwhile, the new lineup will "serve as a true anchor for Netflix's expanded focus on preschool," the company says. Not for nothing: Its preschool-focused series CoComelon is consistently appearing in top-ten program lists for streaming ratings.
