Publicis Groupe exits Russia after securing its employees

Mar. 15, 2022 2:11 PM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY)PGPEFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is stopping its business and investments in Russia by transfering the ownership of its agencies to local management, effective immediately.
  • The company is handing over control of its Russian operations to Sergey Koptev, Founding Chairman of Publicis in Russia, with the clear contractual condition of ensuring a future for employees there.
  • Also read: Barclays downgraded the major advertising-agency holding companies - WPP, Omnicom (NYSE:OMC), Interpublic (NYSE:IPG) and Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) - to Equal Weight, from Overweight, pointing to difficulty for those companies to outperform the market before the macro environment improves.
