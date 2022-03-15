Publicis Groupe exits Russia after securing its employees
Mar. 15, 2022 2:11 PM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY)PGPEFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is stopping its business and investments in Russia by transfering the ownership of its agencies to local management, effective immediately.
- The company is handing over control of its Russian operations to Sergey Koptev, Founding Chairman of Publicis in Russia, with the clear contractual condition of ensuring a future for employees there.
