Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) jumped 21% after holder Mill Road Capital urged the retailer to hire an adviser to pursue a sale.

Mill Road, which owns a 5.1% stake, believes the company could be worth $55 to $70/share in a potential sale, representing a 72% to 119% increase above Big Lots closing price on Monday, according to a letter in a 13D filing.

The Mill Road push comes after Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) reportedly attempted to buy Big Lots in 2020, though the deal allegedly fell apart due to the sale and leaseback deal struck between the retailer and Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

We "believe there is a significant disconnect between the company's current market valuation and the price a well capitalized buyer could pay to take the company private in a formal sales process," Mill Road wrote in the letter to BIG shareholders on Tuesday.

Big Lots didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment. Big Lots short interest is 27%.

Recall last month JPMorgan cut Bit Lots to underweight, citing the retailer's positioning amid market share shifts, inflation and promotional activity.