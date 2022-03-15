SLING TV arrives on Amazon's Echo Show 15

Mar. 15, 2022 2:27 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH), AMZNBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SLING TV, a live streaming TV service and subsidiary of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), has launched on the new Echo Show 15 device from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
  • The launch will expand the reach of SLING TV to Echo Show customers. The service will roll out to more Echo Show devices in the future, reaching a larger customer base across the US.
  • New and existing customers will be able to access SLING for free for a limited time. Echo Show is a smart speaker device that is part of Amazon's Echo line of products.
