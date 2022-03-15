A long-awaited fiber focus means 56% upside for this provider - Truist
Mar. 15, 2022 2:29 PM ETFYBRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) is rebounding from a few days of declines, up 3.8% as Truist Securities has initiated coverage of the stock at a Buy rating.
- That comes after a "long overdue" decision by the company to push fiber closer to end users, a decision that's a "function of declining costs and increasing customer interest."
- More important, that's a chance for a long-forgotten business like Frontier to regain some of the broadband market share it and other providers lost to cable companies, the firm's Greg Miller writes.
- "Having shed meaningful debt following its reorganization, the company is now better positioned to invest in its network, take share, and return to growth with improving margins starting in 2023," Truist says.
- In the coming years, Truist expects Frontier to pass 10 million homes with fiber (up from about 4 million today, and loaded to the front end) - as well as achieve a better than 40% penetration rate, "driving the average cost to connect to about $2,800" - marking value creation for Frontier shareholders, with per-home connected cable comps around $7,000 each or more.
- Legacy headwinds like declining voice, DSL/CAF-II and video will give way next year to growth driven largely by the fiber broadband, the firm says, and combined with $250 million in cost savings "will begin to alter the declining revenue and margin trajectory starting as early as 2Q22."
- Customer service, meanwhile, is having an impact on churn: "We believe one of the many reasons for the failure of the previous incarnation of Frontier was due to its notoriously poor customer service that actually led to declines in the base of highly valued fiber subscribers acquired from Verizon." Churn's dropped to 1.45% from late 2019's 2.27% "and we expect continued improvements."
- The firm starts with a $40 price target, implying 54% upside.
- Elliott Management noted in its last 13-F filing that it exited its position in Frontier in the fourth quarter.