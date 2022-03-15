MasterBeat focuses on short-term vacation rentals : Buisness Update
Mar. 15, 2022 2:44 PM ETMasterbeat Corporation (MSTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In the latest business update, MasterBeat (OTCPK:MSTO) said its subsidiary SBQ Holdings is focused on land acquisitions in the Florida Panhandle for the next 12 to 24 months.
- The property values continue to grow at 24.3% annually, report.
- "In 2022, we fully intend to aggressively implement our land acquisition plan to build our portfolio of large vacation style short term rental properties. The rise and growth of short-term rental platforms, such as Airbnb, HomeAway and Flipkey, and the post-COVID need for multi-family vacation properties have created a massive demand for Short-term Vacation Rentals, and we believe the demand will continue to grow double digits over the next five years. ......MasterBeat plans to strategically use its recently filed Regulation A capital raise to aggressively purchase similar land parcels," said Josh Tannariello CEO of Masterbeat.
- In light of the supply chain issues, the company said it has decided to pivot and diversify its efforts by focusing on the Used Cars and Used Auto Parts section of its business model until the aftermarket auto parts industry gets back to some level of normalcy.
- Press Release