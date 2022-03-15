AbbVie hits new 52-week high thanks to recent dealmaking

AbbVie headquarters building facade of an American publicly traded biopharmaceutical company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AbbVie (ABBV +2.2%) hit a fresh 52-week high today, this time to $155.40 in Tuesday afternoon trading.
  • Not including Tuesday's gain, AbbVie (ABBV +2.2%) is up ~15% year to date.
  • AbbVie has benefitted from several positive developments recently.
  • Earlier in March, AbbVie (ABBV +2.3%) acquired Syndesi Therapeutics, boosting its neuroscience portfolio. The company also announced a partnership recently with Gedeon Richter for neuropsychiatric disease.
  • Also this month, the company settled patent litigation with Alvotech for a generic version of Humira (adalimumab).
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Zvi Bar argues that AbbVie (ABBV +2.2%) is a buy.
