Marygold Companies stock falls for second day in wake up NYSE uplisting

Mar. 15, 2022 2:48 PM ETMGLDBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

The Marygold Companies (NYSE:MGLD) shares, which were uplisted last week to NYSE, fell for the second straight day this week.

Shares of the holding company last changed hands at $2.89, down 15%, at approximately 2:25 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $3.36 and rose to $3.39 before declining.

The stock reached a 52-week high of $7.11 on March 11, the day after it uplisted to NYSE, and a 52-week low of $1.67 on July 29. Shares closed at $2.75 the day before the uplisting.

One of Marygold's key holdings is fintech Marygold & Co.

On March 10, The Marygold Companies, formerly known as Concierge Technologies, uplisted its stock and held a $3.8M initial public offering. The company had filed in late February to uplist and raise $8M.

