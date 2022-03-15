Circor International (CIR +17.5%) says it is reviewing strategic alternatives including a possible sale of some assets or the entire company, after receiving multiple inquiries from third parties about a potential deal.

The company also said it expects to restate financial statements for 2019-21 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit, which accounted for 3% of total revenues in 2020 and 2% of total revenues in 2019.

Circor said the irregularities appear to account for balance sheet and income statement entries of $35M-$45M of pre-tax income accumulated over at least five years.

"With the underperformance of the shares, apparent meaningful financial misstatements, and given prior offers for the company, we find it difficult to see a scenario where the company is not sold in its entirety or in pieces," Stifel analysts say, according to Dow Jones.

Circor President and CEO Scott Buckhout stepped down earlier this year, replaced on an interim basis by Aerospace & Defense Group President Tony Najjar.