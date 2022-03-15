PayPal CEO Dan Shulman says cryptos will 'redefine the financial world' - CTech
Mar. 15, 2022 3:08 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), BTC-USD, ETH-USDSQ, V, MA, RKFL, KYNCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor7 Comments
- PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Dan Schulman believes "cryptocurrencies will redefine the financial world going forward," he told CTech Monday.
- "The real exciting thing about digital currencies is what kind of utility can they provide in payments,” Schulman added.
- Meanwhile, PayPal (PYPL) offers a wide variety of crypto-related products and services to its customers, such as crypto trading on its Venmo app. In January, the company also explored creating its own stablecoin.
- Some other publicly traded companies that fit in the payments/transactions segment of the digital asset industry include: Block (NYSE:SQ), Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCQB:RKFL) and KYN Capital (OTCPK:KYNC).
- Looking at the crypto ecosystem, bitcoin (BTC-USD +2.1%) rises to $39.6K and ethereum (ETH-USD +4.2%) drifts up to $2.64K.
- In Aug. 2021, PayPal launched a feature for Venmo credit cardholders to buy crypto automatically.