Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares plunged on Tuesday after the San Mateo, California-based software company issued guidance for the next fiscal year that badly missed estimates, prompting several Wall Street analysts to cut their price targets.

Coupa Software (COUP) shares fell nearly 21% to $70.98 in late-day trading on Tuesday, though they had been down almost 30% earlier in the session.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald lowered his target to $90 from $210, but kept his buy rating, noting Coupa reiterated its ability for "mid-20s organic growth" in the near term, but the initial outlook for 2023 did not match management sentiment.

"When combining this with an initial margin outlook that calls for increased investment to accelerate growth in [2024], we can understand why investors came away feeling less than optimistic," MacDonald wrote in a note to clients.

On Monday, Coupa said it earned an adjusted $0.19 per share and generated $193.3 million, up 18.2% year-over-year, during the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2023, Coupa Software (COUP) said it expects adjusted earnings to be between $0.15 and $0.19 per share, with revenue coming in between $836 million and $840 million. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share on $878.89 million in revenue. Subscription revenue is expected to be between $756 million and $760 million.

Bank of America analyst Brad Sills lowered his price target to $100 from $160, but kept his buy rating, noting that the outlook, when coupled with net revenue retention, suggests there is "very little contribution from new business."

Sills added that guidance for first-quarter billings of 18% suggests there is upside and there is "little change" to the growth trajectory and "meaningful upside" in fiscal 2023.

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda downgraded Coupa Software (COUP) and removed the firm's $200 price target despite the "good" fourth-quarter, noting that while there is "a lot to like" with Coupa, it has a lot of moving parts and more exposure to Europe than other software companies, which is causing a deceleration in growth.

Earlier this month, Coupa Software (COUP) was listed at the top of the list for Wolfe Research's short stock ideas.