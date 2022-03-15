North American Cannabis plans to file adult-use marijuana cultivation license in New York
Mar. 15, 2022 3:18 PM ETNorth American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- North American Cannabis (OTCPK:USMJ) said it has confirmed its eligibility to apply for the new adult-use marijuana cultivation license recently passed into law in the State of New York.
- The company said it has a subsidiary that has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years. The subsidiary last week received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.
- The company added that it plans to submit its application.