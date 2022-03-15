North American Cannabis plans to file adult-use marijuana cultivation license in New York

Mar. 15, 2022 3:18 PM ETNorth American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • North American Cannabis (OTCPK:USMJ) said it has confirmed its eligibility to apply for the new adult-use marijuana cultivation license recently passed into law in the State of New York.
  • The company said it has a subsidiary that has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years. The subsidiary last week received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.
  • The company added that it plans to submit its application.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.