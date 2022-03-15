OPEC monthly report - February production growth hits targets

OPEC has consistently missed monthly production growth targets since the group embarked on a plan to reintroduce curtailed volumes to the market in mid-2021. In February, the "core 10" OPEC members hit their monthly production growth targets. Core members saw production increase 268kb/d from January, according to the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, exceeding a planned 254kb/d increase.

Outside of the core group, Libya saw growth of 105kb/d month on month, while Iran and Venezuela delivered 44kb/d and 22kb/d of growth, respectively. Nigeria saw production fall 10kb/d in February, and sits ~280kb/d below target levels. Given months of underperformance, the core group remained ~670kb/d below target in February.

Recent calls for accelerated production growth have gone unanswered by the UAE and Saudi. And according to White House spokesperson Psaki, discussions regarding sanctions relief for Venezuela are on hold. Which suggest that Iran remains the only source of significant supply growth in 2022 (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).