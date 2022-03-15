Sarah Bloom Raskin, who President Joe Biden nominated as Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision, has withdrawn her candidacy for the post that supervises banks, CNBC reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The move comes a day after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he couldn't support her nomination, and ends a month-long scuffle with Republicans over her views on climate policy. With the Senate split 50-50 and Manchin refusing to support her, Raskin's chances of being confirmed vanished.

Raskin, had experience at the U.S. Treasury and had previously served as a Fed governor, had broad support from the banking and financial services community, President Biden said in a statement. "That experience and support are among the reason why I nominated Sarah to be the Vice Chair for Supervisions, a critical role in regulating our nation's financial institutions," he said.

In her letter to President Biden, she said the Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee "held hostage" her nomination and stalled the votes for four other central bank nominations — Jerome Powell for his second term as Fed chair, Lael Brainard for the post of Fed vice chair, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson as governors.

The Republicans questioned whether Raskin's views on climate change would make it harder for fossil fuel companies to get financing. They also questioned her role as director of a fintech firm that received a Federal Reserve master trust account.

In his statement, Biden said Raskin "was subject to baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups." He urged the Senate Banking Committee to "move swiftly" to confirm the four remaining nominees for the Fed board.

See also, Senate hearing: Raskin says Fed's job is not to direct bank lending

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.