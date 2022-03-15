Amarin Corporation (AMRN +1.2%), the maker of lipid-lowering agent Vascepa, recovered from three back-to-back days of losses after Piper Sandler issued positive remarks on the company’s sales strategy in Europe.

The company’s lead product Vascepa, branded as Vazkepa in Europe, is authorized in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

With the European approval for the therapy in 2021, the company said its launch of Vazkepa in Europe would be based on the timing of product reimbursement on a country-by-country basis. The drug has already been launched in Europe.

Piper Sandler predicts that the company will soon add more markets in the region, potentially driving its shares higher.

“With AMRN being confident to launch in 6 additional countries, we believe EU markets could come online soon potentially providing significant upside to the stock,” the firm argues.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO Karim Mikhail joined the company in 2020 after more than 20 years of experience at Merck (NYSE:MRK) as its Chief Marketing Officer for Europe. He detailed the company’s European strategy at the recent earnings call.