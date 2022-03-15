Rocket Lab USA (RKLB -7.5%) fell again on Monday and traded close to its post-SPAC low of $7.55.

Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are down more than 38% on a year-to-date basis as investors continue to favor value and dividend stocks over future growth plays like RKLB.

Despite the fading sentiment, the company still has some catalysts in play this quarter, according to Morgan Stanley.

"We still see the possibility for the company’s attempt at mid-air booster retrieval via helicopter to occur in 1Q22, which could serve as a meaningful catalyst for the stock, as a successful retrieval would represent a significant milestone along the journey towards increasing rocket reusability," updated analyst Kristine Liwag.

Also in the space sector, Astra Space fell today despite a successful launch of satellites.

