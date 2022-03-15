Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking raises his stock price target for U.S. Steel (X -0.9%) to $34 from $30 but maintains his Hold rating, even while raising his commodity steel price estimates by $200-$400/ton as the U.S. "sits in the middle of massive steel inflation spreading out of Europe."

Hacking also raises his 2022 earnings target to $11.21/share from $9.56, meaning the stock trades at less than 3x estimated 2022 earnings, compared to the S&P 500 P/E ratio of ~19x.

But analysts predict a big dip in 2023 earnings, with Hacking forecasting EPS of $4.72, raised from $1.67, while the broader Wall Street 2022 and 2023 consensus EPS comes in at $10.15 and $3.06, respectively, according to Al Root at Barron's, who also says analysts have been raising their stock price targets for U.S. Steel - but not upgrading their ratings - as steel prices have recovered.

Steel prices are up 14% since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, and U.S. Steel stock is up 38% over the same period.

U.S. Steel shares are priced at ~2x free cash flow, which seems to be pricing in a lot of negativity, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.