NervGen Pharma gets safety panel nod to advance in phase 1 trial of NVG-291

Mar. 15, 2022 3:42 PM ETNervGen Pharma Corp. (NGENF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • NervGen Pharma (OTCQX:NGENF) received approval from A safety review committee to advance to the second cohort in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of its phase 1 trial of NVG-291.
  • The company said that following completion of the MAD portion of the study and ongoing toxicology studies requested by the U.S. FDA, NervGen will seek removal of the partial clinical trial hold initiated by the FDA and evaluate bridging cohorts of healthy males and in healthy premenopausal females.
  • "While we will proceed to evaluate higher doses in the remaining MAD cohorts of the Phase 1 study, the blinded safety data observed so far are encouraging and highlight that we are a step closer to initiating the Phase 1b/2 efficacy studies in Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury patients later in 2022," said NervGen's President and CEO Paul Brennan.
  • The company said that in preclinical studies, NVG-291 has shown to promote repair mechanisms in the nervous system, including axonal regeneration, remyelination and enhanced plasticity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.