Peruvian healthcare provider Auna withdraws plans for US IPO

Peruvian healthcare provider Auna has withdrawn plans to hold an initial public offering in the US.

The company, which operates in Peru and Columbia, said in an amended filing in August that it intended to raise up to $100M, a number that was likely a placeholder and subject to change. No additional terms were given.

The company had originally filed for an IPO in September 2020.

Auna had planned to list its American Depositary Shares on NYSE under the symbol AUNA. The company also intended to list on the Lima exchange. Morgan Stanley was serving as underwriter for the US deal.

Based in Lima, Auna provides oncology healthcare plans in Peru. It also operates hospitals and clinics in Peru and Columbia.

