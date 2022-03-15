Ascendis posts biggest intraday gain in six months as BofA upgrades on trial results
Mar. 15, 2022 3:58 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The ADRs of Ascendis Pharma (ASND +6.2%) have recorded the biggest intraday gain since August on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded the Danish biotech citing “positive” results from a Phase 3 trial for the company’s investigational product TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism.
- On Monday, Ascendis (NASDAQ:ASND) announced that the 61-patients trial met its main goal and all secondary objectives for the once-daily medication.
- Hypoparathyroidism can cause abnormally low levels of parathyroid hormone, a key for regulating calcium and phosphorus in the body.
- Compared to ~5% of patients in the control group, more than three-quarters of TransCon PTH-treated patients in the study were found to have serum calcium levels in the normal range.
- The analyst Tazeen Ahmad upgrades the stock to Buy and also raises its per-share target to $161 from $148 to imply a premium of ~57% to the last close.
- The current average price target for Ascendis (ASND) stands at $176.56 on Wall Street.