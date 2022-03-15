Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf earns $24.5M in 2021
Mar. 15, 2022 4:00 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf earned a total compensation of $24.5M in 2021 vs. $20.34M in 2020, according to the bank's proxy statement filed Monday.
- Scharf's comp last year consisted of $2.5M in base salary, a $5.37M cash bonus, $10.81M in performance shares awards and $5.82M in restricted share rights.
- Meanwhile, the estimated salary of the median Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) employee was $73,578.
- In February, Bank of America CEO got a 30% pay raise to $32M for 2021.