Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf earns $24.5M in 2021

Mar. 15, 2022

House Financial Services Committee Hears Testimony From Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf

  • Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf earned a total compensation of $24.5M in 2021 vs. $20.34M in 2020, according to the bank's proxy statement filed Monday.
  • Scharf's comp last year consisted of $2.5M in base salary, a $5.37M cash bonus, $10.81M in performance shares awards and $5.82M in restricted share rights.
  • Meanwhile, the estimated salary of the median Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) employee was $73,578.
  • In February, Bank of America CEO got a 30% pay raise to $32M for 2021.
