Corporación América Airports says passenger traffic more than doubled in Feb

  • Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 109% Y/Y increase in passenger traffic in Feb., reaching 65% of pre-pandemic levels of Feb. 2019.
  • Growth in passenger traffic was driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting higher activity and traffic demand following the re-opening of borders on Nov. 1.
  • When compared to Feb. 2019, overall passenger traffic fell 35%, improving from the 37% decline posted in Jan.
  • International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially, reaching 51.9% and 74% of pre-pandemic levels of Feb. 2019, respectively.
  • Cargo volume increased 21.1% Y/Y. Cargo volume fell 24.8% vs. Feb. 2019, driven by decreases of 45.8% in Brazil and 21.9% in Argentina, accounting for over 90% of the reduction.
  • Importantly, Italy, Uruguay and Armenia reported higher cargo volumes vs. pre-pandemic levels of Feb. 2019.
