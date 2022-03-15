Atlas Technical Consultants acquires TranSmart Technologies; terms undisclosed
Mar. 15, 2022 4:10 PM ETAtlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) has acquired transportation engineering technology specialist, TranSmart Technologies.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition is deleveraging to Atlas’ balance sheet and was funded with a mix of cash and stock.
- TranSmart specializes in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CAV), electrical and traffic engineering, and other transportation engineering services. The business employs over 100 people.
- Commenting on the deal, Atlas' CEO L. Joe Boyer stated, 'TranSmart has a well-respected brand with tenured customer relationships and offers highly sought-after tech-enabled services. As the demand for ITS and CAV capabilities continues to grow for both new and existing transportation infrastructure, we expect to leverage TranSmart’s high value technology services across our national customer base, allowing us to drive revenue synergies and strengthen our service offerings."