Head-to-Head: Cathie Wood's ARKK vs. QQQ

ETF investors who jumped on the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) train would have been better off sticking with the more traditional household tech fund, Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) over a longer outlook.

Unprofitable tech names inside of ARKK have surged and crumbled compared to the less volatile and more profitable tech names inside of QQQ over a longer period of time.

While ARKK at one point exploded to the upside by +682% from its launch date to peak, it now sits +162.7% since its IPO date of Oct. 31, 2014. From the same IPO date, QQQ has steadily outperformed ARKK by nearly +60%, returning investors +220.4%.

Moreover, QQQ’s downside has been nowhere as severe as ARKK’s plunge. Dating back to Feb.16, 2021, ARKK’s peak, the ETF has since dropped 66.4% compared to the 3.4% decline QQQ has experienced from the same date.

Market participants also paid more for ARKK's poorer performance than QQQ's returns. ARKK has an expense ratio of 0.75%, while QQQ has an expense ratio of 0.20%.

ARKK has demonstrated that during times when interest rates are at zero and have an extended outlook where they intend to remain near zero, unprofitable tech names can fly. However, at the same time when the zero interest rate party concludes they are susceptible to crash as individuals have seen.

With rates set to start rising in tomorrow’s FOMC meeting, tech ETFs may be in for a bumpy road, and unprofitable tech ETFs may see an even larger downward swing.

ARKK currently sits at 54.29 a share and trades below its 200-day moving average by 48%. In contrast, QQQ sits at 327.75 a share and is down 11% from its 200-day moving average.

See below a chart of ARKK and QQQ since ARKK’s inception. Also, see Seeking Alpha’s fundamental and quantitative analysis on both ETFs.