Shift Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.09, revenue of $196.22M beats by $10.3M

Mar. 15, 2022 4:14 PM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Shift Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SFT): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.70 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $196.22M (+167.3% Y/Y) beats by $10.3M.
  • Shares -9%.
  • FY GPU of $2,098 and an Adjusted GPU1 of $2,126, up 57% YoY from the previous year’s Adj. GPU
  • Q1 Guidance: Q1 revenue is expected to be in the range of $205M - $215M vs. consensus of $194.49M; Adjusted GPU to be between $1,500 - $1,600; Adjusted EBITDA of ($46M) - ($48M);
  • FY Revenue & Ecommerce Units expected to be $1B - $1.1B & 34,000 - 38,000 units; FY Adjusted GPU of >$2,126; and FY Adjusted EBITDA Margin of (12%) - (15%)
