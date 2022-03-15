Shift to acquire certain assets of Fair Technology; SoftBank to fully fund deal
Mar. 15, 2022 4:16 PM ETShift Technologies, Inc. (SFT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Shift (NASDAQ:SFT) will acquire certain assets of Fair Technologies for a combination of cash and Shift's class A shares.
- Concurrently, SFT entered into a commitment letter with SoftBank Group, whereby SoftBank agreed to purchase senior unsecured notes due in 2025, which will be used to fund the acquisition.
- The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SFT, will bear interest at a rate of 6% per year, payable quarterly, with a 3-year maturity.
- The transactions are expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
- The acquisition of Fair's team and technology is expected to result in notable product synergies and significantly advance SFT's technology roadmap.
- SFT expects to launch dealer marketplace product in Q2.
- "This acquisition is the first step in building out our marketplace vision, enabling us to launch this new capability in Q2 2022, rather than years from now. When launched, the dealer marketplace will expand our inventory assortment, accelerate retail sales growth, and provide further leverage on our marketing and brand investments, among many other benefits we anticipate across the business," said SFT CEO George Arison.
- SFT also reported Q4 results, following which the stock fell 5.7% in aftermarket trade.