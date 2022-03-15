Instagram bringing NFTs to platform, Zuckerberg says
Mar. 15, 2022 4:18 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Instagram parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) is working on bringing nonfungible tokens to the photo/video platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says.
- "We're working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term," Zuckerberg told a South by Southwest panel Tuesday, Engadget's Karissa Bell notes. But: "I'm not ready to kind of announce exactly what that's going to be today."
- Reports in January had Meta exploring the idea of allowing its users to create and sell NFTs.
- Feature additions would allow those on Facebook and Instagram to display their NFTs on profile, and to mint them as well as potentially buy and sell them in a Meta marketplace.