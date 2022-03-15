IND application for Iovance melanoma, NSCLC candidate given go-ahead
Mar. 15, 2022 4:21 PM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has allowed an Investigational New Drug application from Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to proceed for IOV-4001 for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma, and stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer.
- IOV-4001 is the company's first tumor infiltrating lymphocyte ("TIL") therapy. The candidate works using gene editing technology that inactivates the gene coding for the PD-1 protein.
- Iovance (IOVA) said it plans to begin a clinical study in one of the indications this year.
- The company will present background on IOV-4001 at April American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting next month.
