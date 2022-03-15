GM will begin production next week on the first all-electric Cadillac

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) plans to start making Cadillac Lyriq EVs next week as it moves toward making its first deliveries to customers. The all-electric Lyriq model will be built out of a plant in Tennessee.

Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey said the Lyriq has been a priority for the automaker amid the supply chains and pandemic headwinds it has had to battle through. He also said there has been "massive interest" in the electric Cadillac and the company is looking at ways to boost capacity.

The Lyriq will have a starting list price of $59,990 when it comes to the market and is one of the signature EVs for GM as it begins its transition to an all-electric future.

General Motors (GM) ended the day with a 3.18% gain, but the auto stock still trades well below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.