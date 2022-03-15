Univar Solutions signs distribution deal with Particle Dynamics
Mar. 15, 2022 4:30 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global chemical and ingredient distributor Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) has signed a distribution deal with Particle Dynamics, an integrated solution provider serving pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers in the global health care market.
- As part of the deal, Univar will offer its customers across the U.S. and Canada with Particle Dynamics' compressible calcium and magnesium carbonates and microencapsulated vitamins and minerals. These specialty ingredients are used to produce solid dose prescription (Rx), over the counter (OTC) drugs and nutraceutical supplements.
- The agreement expands Univar's pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients portfolio.
- UNVR +1.06% after-hours