Esperion says CFO is stepping down next month
Mar. 15, 2022 4:36 PM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The commercial-stage pharma company, Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced on Tuesday that the company’s Chief Financial Officer Richard B. Bartram was stepping down from his positions effective April 08.
- In addition to his role as CFO, Bartram also functioned as principal financial officer and principal accounting officer of the company.
- “Mr. Bartram’s decision did not result from a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices,” Esperion (ESPR) said in a regulatory filing.
- Bartram was the company’s CFO since 2018. Prior to joining Esperion (ESPR) he served PricewaterhouseCoopers as an assurance manager.
- Bartram’s departure comes only a few weeks after the company recorded over a threefold rise in net product sales for the past year exceeding analysts’ quarterly estimates.