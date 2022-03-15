Cherry Hill Mortgage Q4 earnings rise from Q3 as prepayment speeds slow

Reit, Real estate investment trust concept, miniature houses on cube wooden block with alphabet combine the word Reit on white background

Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Q4 earnings were helped by slower prepayment speeds even as mortgage spreads widened.
  • "Despite mortgage spreads widening during the fourth quarter, the positive cashflow impact through slower prepayment speeds enabled us to generate solid earnings available for distribution," said President and CEO Jay Lown.
  • Q4 earnings available for distribution of $0.32 per share topped the sole analyst estimate of $0.28 and increased from $0.25 in Q3 but fell from $0.37 in Q4 2020.
  • Total income of $9.59M fell from $10.8M in Q3 and $11.1M in Q4 2020. Net interest income of $3.00M vs. $6.40M in Q3 and $4.94M in Q4 2020.
  • Common book value of $8.56 at Dec. 31, 2021 declined from $9.07 at Sept. 30.
  • Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) stock is dropping 2.2% in after-hours trading.
  • Aggregate portfolio leverage of 3.6x at Dec. 31 compared with 3.2x at Sept. 30.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Cherry Hill Mortgage GAAP EPS of $0.23, total income of $9.59M
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.