Cherry Hill Mortgage Q4 earnings rise from Q3 as prepayment speeds slow
Mar. 15, 2022 4:40 PM ETCherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Q4 earnings were helped by slower prepayment speeds even as mortgage spreads widened.
- "Despite mortgage spreads widening during the fourth quarter, the positive cashflow impact through slower prepayment speeds enabled us to generate solid earnings available for distribution," said President and CEO Jay Lown.
- Q4 earnings available for distribution of $0.32 per share topped the sole analyst estimate of $0.28 and increased from $0.25 in Q3 but fell from $0.37 in Q4 2020.
- Total income of $9.59M fell from $10.8M in Q3 and $11.1M in Q4 2020. Net interest income of $3.00M vs. $6.40M in Q3 and $4.94M in Q4 2020.
- Common book value of $8.56 at Dec. 31, 2021 declined from $9.07 at Sept. 30.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) stock is dropping 2.2% in after-hours trading.
- Aggregate portfolio leverage of 3.6x at Dec. 31 compared with 3.2x at Sept. 30.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
