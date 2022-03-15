DeFi lending protocol Agave tokens drop 20% after 'reentry attack'

Tokens of decentralized finance lending protocol Agave drop more than 20% to $56.75 intraday, Tuesday, after being exploited on Gnosis chain, a stable payments Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain.

“Agave is currently investigating an exploit on the agave finance protocol. We will update you as soon as we know more,” the company wrote in a Twitter post. “Contracts have been paused until we figure out how to resolve the situation."

At the same time, Hundred Finance, a multi-chain protocol on the Gnosis chain, was also exploited, the platform wrote told its Twitter followers in a post. “Gnosis team is aware, investigation is ongoing. All the Hundred markets on all chains paused for now.” Hundred Finance tokens are slightly off by 0.4% in the past 24 hours, recently changing hands at $0.58.

"The underlying reason for the hack is that the official bridged tokens on Gnosis are non-standard and have a hook that calls the token receiver on every transfer," Mudit Gupta, a blockchain security researcher, wrote in a Twitter post. "This enables reentry attacks."

The attack came after the DOJ in February arrested two for allegedly laundering $4.5B of stolen crypto.